UE/R: CKT-UTAS holds second congregation, 351 students graduate

The second congregation and the second cohort of graduating students of the C. K. Tedem University of Technology and Applied Sciences (CKT-UTAS) has been held at Navrongo in the Kassena Nankana Municipality of the Upper East Region, with a total of 351 students graduating in various disciplines.

The mandate of the CKT-UTAS has been to provide higher education, undertake research, and disseminate knowledge related to development in integrated technology and applied sciences.

The University will follow its mandate to develop academic programs to chart the path of research activities in integrated technology, applied sciences, and mathematical sciences.

The Vice Chancellor of CKT-UTAS Professor Eric Magnus Wilmot indicated that the University has been restructured and realigned academic programs under ten schools and four other academic units as follows; the School of Computing and Information Science (SCIS), the School of Mathematica Sciences (SMS), School of Physical Sciences (SPS), the School of Science, Mathematics and Technology Education (SoSMTE) the School of Medical Sciences and the School of Environment and Life Sciences (SELS).

The rest are, the School of Chemical and Biochemical Sciences (SCBS), the School of Nursing and Midwifery (SNM), the School of Agriculture (SoA), the School of Public Health, and the School of Graduate Studies and Research, to coordinate graduate studies and research in the University among others.

Professor Wilmot indicated that despite the challenges, with the teaming support of the staff of the University, progress is being made and the future looks good.

The Director General of the Ghana Tertiary Education Commission (GTEC), special guest of honor, and one of the founding members of CKT-UTAS, Professor Mohammed Salifu, expressed the joy of witnessing the second congregation from the humble beginning of CKT-UTAS two years ago.

"It is a University that holds a lot of promise," the professor added. It's being shaped appropriately with a significant milestone witnessing the second congregation and there is a lot more to be done, to make the University felt in the community."