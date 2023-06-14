ModernGhana logo
V/R: Pursue wisdom to enable you rule better – Togbe Afede tells newly installed Asogli chiefs, queens

Agbogbomefia of the Asogli State, Togbe Afede XIV, has advised newly installed Chiefs, Queens and Linguists, to always seek wisdom and counsel to enable them rule better.

According to Togbe Afede XIV, the era of ruling with one’s own strength is not feasible in these times, rather as traditional rulers there is the need to devote time to ask for God’s wisdom like King Solomon in the bible did, to rule better.

“It is not by strength nor power but by the wisdom and good counsel of God. Working with integrity and determination does not come easily, you must seek wisdom and be ready to learn. If you think you are installed as a Chief or Queen today and that is all, you get it wrong,” he noted.

Togbe gave the advice at a durbar of chiefs and residents of Ho at the elevation, installation and coronation of new chiefs, queens and linguists to occupy some vacant positions in the Asogli State Council on Saturday, June 10, 2023.

“This year we shall be celebrating my 20th anniversary of enstoolment. You all remember that day in October 2003. The planning committee is putting things in order for us to celebrate in October alongside this year's Asogli State Yam Festival, so let us be in readiness,” he urged.

According to the Manklado of the Asogli State Council, Ametsitsie Anthony Akordor, the installation of these new chiefs and queens, some of whom have been acting for years, makes the council set, as this year marks the 20th anniversary of enstoolment for the former President of the National House of Chiefs, Togbe Afede XIV.

He urged the subjects to accord the newly installed chiefs and queens the necessary support and respect as they cannot do it alone but in collaboration with all.

“They are humans like you, if you don't support them, they cannot succeed. Please, give them maximum support and respect,” he said.

The newly installed Chiefs, Queens and Linguists include: Paramount Stoolfather (Christian Kwasi Akpo), Togbe Keh Lohe III (Asafofiaga of Ho-Bankoe), Togbe Afiatsoa III (Dutorfia of Ho), Togbe Akrofi Dzaba III (Asafofia of Ho Bankoe), Togbe Asiamoah III ( Asafofia of Ho Bankoe), Mama Evionor II ( Asafonyornufia of Ho Bankoe), Mama Tutu Fibe II (Dutornyornufia of Ho Bankoe).

The rest are Mama Asiamoah Agbo II (Asafonyornufia of Ho Bankoe), Tsiami Dzaba (Afetor Tsiami) and Tsiami Bonto (Afetor Tsiami),

Elevations
Togbe Adu Bobi IV and Mama Bobi III were elevated to Afetorfia and Afetornyornufia respectively.

—classfmonline.com

