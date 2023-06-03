Two Osino Presby students killed in accident at Teacher Mante

Two persons suspected to be students of Osino Presbyterian Senior High and Technical School in the Eastern Region have lost their lives in an accident at Teacher Mante.

Eleven others in critical condition are receiving care at the Nsawam Government Hospital.

A Nissan minibus with the registration number GG-2071-21 got involved in the accident as it was transporting the said students of Osino Presbyterian Technical Senior High School to Accra after their midterms on Friday, June 2.

Eye witness account suggests the driver who was headed to Accra from Osino was speeding.

A tyre of the vehicle got burst and the driver is said to have lost control of the wheel resulting in the somersaulting.

Residents close by had to help rescue the trapped students.

The bodies of the two have been deposited at the Nsawam Hospital mortuary.

—3news.com