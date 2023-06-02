Doctor injured after car crash at Lapaz Community hospital junction

02.06.2023 LISTEN

There has been a car crash at Lapaz at the junction leading to the Lapaz Community Hospital.

The crash occurred when the left side of a Chevrolet Cruz smashed into the left side of a trotro.

The driver of the Chevrolet Cruz with registration number GN 3958-18, Dr. Stephanie Bossompem works at the Lapaz Community Hospital.

She had finished her shift and was heading home.

Upon reaching the junction of the hospital, she missed the trotro vehicle coming on top speed behind a private car parked by the side of the road.

Before she could join her lane leading to the main road, she was run into by the trotro, a Nissan Urvan bus with registration number Urvan GS 5338 20 which was heading to Race Course.

Although all passengers on board the Nissan bus including the driver and his mate escape unscathed, the doctor driving the private car, Stephanie Bosompem sustained a cut on her arm.

She blamed the trotro driver who identified himself as Francis as the cause of the accident.

“I even tried swerving you but you didn’t slow down. You were still driving with speed,” Stephanie Bosompem lamented.

Instead of heading home, she had to return to the Lapaz Community Hospital to receive medical care to stop her bleeding.

Meanwhile, the trotro bus has been removed from the middle of the road to ease traffic.