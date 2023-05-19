ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

Woman reportedly arrested for collecting child support money from 8 men for one child for over 12years

Social News Woman reportedly arrested for collecting child support money from 8 men for one child for over 12years
2 HOURS AGO LISTEN

A woman from Nzhelele, Limpopo in South Africa has been arrested for fraudulently collecting child support money from eight men for one child.

Nancy Mudau, a 35-year-old woman, has been allegedly collecting money for 12 years from these men who believed they were the father of her child.

The collection included school fees for the child, which Ms. Mudau allegedly misused for her own personal gain.

According to a whistleblower, Ms. Mudau used the money to build herself a beautiful house and was in the process of building a tavern when she was arrested.

This shocking revelation has left many people in the community outraged and disgusted.

Child support fraud is a serious crime that can have devastating consequences for both the child and the contributors.

Ms. Mudau is currently in police custody and is expected to appear in court soon to face charges of fraud and theft.

The netizen who shared the news on Twitter, wrote, “A 35-year-old woman was arrested for collecting child support money from Eight (8) different men for one child. Ms. Nancy Mudau from Nzhelele, Limpopo, has been collecting money for 12 years from these Eight (8) different men who thought they are the father of her child.

“The collection included school fees money for the child. Ms Mudau used the money to build herself a beautiful house. At the time of her arrest she was busy building a tavern with child support money.”

519202352231-0f72yl3xxs-3b0e373d-0db2-4cc0-b0ad-9c8bbd9f3b7a.jpeg

519202352231-n6iul8w331-e47ec701-977e-4166-8cf2-6663b0703746.jpeg

Isaac Donkor Distinguished
Isaac Donkor Distinguished

News ReporterPage: IsaacDonkorDistinguished

Top Stories

2 hours ago

Former President John Dramani Mahama, flagbearer of the opposition NDC 2024 elections: First-time voters likely to vote for the opposition party – Glob...

2 hours ago

Alan Kyeremateng left and Vice President Dr. Mahamadu Bawumia, potential flagbearers of the NPP 15 regions including Ashanti believe NPP can’t break the 8 – Global InfoAnalytic...

2 hours ago

Woman reportedly arrested for collecting child support money from 8 men for one child for over 12years Woman reportedly arrested for collecting child support money from 8 men for one ...

2 hours ago

Organize a debate among your flagbearer aspirants – Prof Gyampo to NPP leadership Organize a debate among your flagbearer aspirants – Prof Gyampo to NPP leadershi...

2 hours ago

Busayo Monday, the accused nanny Nanny arrested for allegedly defiling 1-year-old boy [VIDEO]

2 hours ago

Minister of Finance, Ken Ofori-Atta IMF $3bn bailout: Ghana receives first tranche of $600 million today

4 hours ago

3 million Ghanaians rely on ocean for survival — Ghana Statistical Service 3 million Ghanaians rely on ocean for survival — Ghana Statistical Service 

4 hours ago

Matron grabbed with alleged stolen Free SHS food consignment Matron grabbed with alleged stolen Free SHS food consignment

4 hours ago

MP for Effutu, Hon. Alexander Afenyo-Markin After the 2021 success, Winneba has won the bid again to host 2023 ECOWAS extrao...

4 hours ago

North Tongu MP, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa $3 billion IMF deal is going to be the most painful; we must brace ourselves – A...

Latest: News
body-container-line