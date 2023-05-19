Woman reportedly arrested for collecting child support money from 8 men for one child for over 12years

A woman from Nzhelele, Limpopo in South Africa has been arrested for fraudulently collecting child support money from eight men for one child.

Nancy Mudau, a 35-year-old woman, has been allegedly collecting money for 12 years from these men who believed they were the father of her child.

The collection included school fees for the child, which Ms. Mudau allegedly misused for her own personal gain.

According to a whistleblower, Ms. Mudau used the money to build herself a beautiful house and was in the process of building a tavern when she was arrested.

This shocking revelation has left many people in the community outraged and disgusted.

Child support fraud is a serious crime that can have devastating consequences for both the child and the contributors.

Ms. Mudau is currently in police custody and is expected to appear in court soon to face charges of fraud and theft.

The netizen who shared the news on Twitter, wrote, “A 35-year-old woman was arrested for collecting child support money from Eight (8) different men for one child. Ms. Nancy Mudau from Nzhelele, Limpopo, has been collecting money for 12 years from these Eight (8) different men who thought they are the father of her child.

“The collection included school fees money for the child. Ms Mudau used the money to build herself a beautiful house. At the time of her arrest she was busy building a tavern with child support money.”