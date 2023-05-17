Supreme Court throws out ‘burger’ MP from parliament

Supreme Court has ordered Parliament to expunge the name of James Gyakye Quayson out of its records as a Member of the House representing the people of Assin North.

This was after a 7-member panel of the court presided over by Justice Jones Dotse and assisted by Justices Nene Amegatcher, Mariama Owusu, Gertrude Torkonoo, Henrietta Mensa-Bonsu, Yoni Kulendi and Barbara Ackah-Yensu held that his election as a Member of Parliament was unconstitutional.

It was the opinion of the court that the Electoral Commission (EC) allowing him to contest the election without showing evidence of renunciation of his Canadian citizenship was unconstitutional.

The decision was contained in a short ruling and said its full reason would be made available on June 7, 2023.

The Supreme Court gave the order in its judgement on a writ filed by Michael Ankomah-Nimfa, before the court seeking the interpretation of Article 94 Clause 2a of the 1992 Constitution, which deals with eligibility of a person to contest as an MP in Ghana.

The writ attached an application for interlocutory injunction pending the determination of the case, and the court in a 5:2 majority decision granted the application and restrained the MP from further carrying himself out as the people's representative of Assin North.

