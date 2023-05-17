ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1
17.05.2023 Press Release

Greater Accra Regional Deputy Youth Organizer Of NDC Calls On Chiefs And People Of Gadangme To Support John Dramani Mahama

Greater Accra Regional Deputy Youth Organizer Of NDC Calls On Chiefs And People Of Gadangme To Support John Dramani Mahama
17.05.2023 LISTEN

Gideon Hammond, Greater Accra Regional Deputy Youth Organizer of the National Democratic Congress has called on the Chiefs and people of GADANGME to rally support for His Excellency John Dramani Mahama, Flagbearer of the Opposition National Democratic Congress.

This call comes after the Flagbearer made a profound statement during the Post Elections Acceptance Speech last Monday at the UDS Auditorium in tamale.

His Excellency John Dramani in his address touched on a very pertinent area that has bedeviled the Gadangme People. In his address Mr. John Dramani Mahama Promised to set up a Commission of Enquiry to investigate the matter of looted State Lands

and make recommendations for resolving the vexed issue of expropriated Ga-Dangbe land.

The Hue and Cry of the People of Gadangme is the looting and expropriation of their lands. So for John Dramani Mahama to show concern,It is only appropriate to give him the support and backing by voting for him to come into office to solve this problem.

Signed
Gideon Hammond
Greater Accra Regional Deputy Youth Organizer

Top Stories

15 minutes ago

PURC increases end-user electricity tariff by 18.36 effective June 1 PURC increases end-user electricity tariff by 18.36% effective June 1

18 minutes ago

Prof. Godfred Bokpin IMF deal: Don’t celebrate board approval; get to work to meet the targets – Prof...

18 minutes ago

IMF to announce disbursement plan for 3 billion credit facility for Ghana on Thursday IMF to announce disbursement plan for $3 billion credit facility for Ghana on Th...

26 minutes ago

Your 'coup' has cost us 17 MPs – Muntaka tells NDC Your 'coup' has cost us 17 MPs – Muntaka tells NDC

26 minutes ago

IMF to announce Ghanas bailout today IMF to announce Ghana’s bailout today

26 minutes ago

AR: Students, community clash leaves one in critical condition A/R: Students, community clash leaves one in critical condition

26 minutes ago

NDC primaries: Minority leadership change caused defeat of 17 MPs – Muntaka NDC primaries: Minority leadership change caused defeat of 17 MPs – Muntaka

1 hour ago

AP - Sergei Chirikov African nations launch peace initiative to end war in Ukraine

1 hour ago

Paris Club debt relief will not solve Ghanas economic crisis Paris Club debt relief will not solve Ghana’s economic crisis

12 hours ago

Ralph Poku-Adusei, Gabby Otchere-Darko, Ken Attafuah, others sworn in as Notary Public Ralph Poku-Adusei, Gabby Otchere-Darko, Ken Attafuah, others sworn in as Notary ...

Latest: Release
body-container-line