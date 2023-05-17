Greater Accra Regional Deputy Youth Organizer Of NDC Calls On Chiefs And People Of Gadangme To Support John Dramani Mahama

17.05.2023 LISTEN

Gideon Hammond, Greater Accra Regional Deputy Youth Organizer of the National Democratic Congress has called on the Chiefs and people of GADANGME to rally support for His Excellency John Dramani Mahama, Flagbearer of the Opposition National Democratic Congress.

This call comes after the Flagbearer made a profound statement during the Post Elections Acceptance Speech last Monday at the UDS Auditorium in tamale.

His Excellency John Dramani in his address touched on a very pertinent area that has bedeviled the Gadangme People. In his address Mr. John Dramani Mahama Promised to set up a Commission of Enquiry to investigate the matter of looted State Lands

and make recommendations for resolving the vexed issue of expropriated Ga-Dangbe land.

The Hue and Cry of the People of Gadangme is the looting and expropriation of their lands. So for John Dramani Mahama to show concern,It is only appropriate to give him the support and backing by voting for him to come into office to solve this problem.

Signed

Gideon Hammond

Greater Accra Regional Deputy Youth Organizer