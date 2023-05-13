NDC primaries: Dr. Duffuor’s decision to drop out of flagbearer race strategic – Kwame Jantuah

Private legal practitioner, Kwame Jantuah has opined that Dr. Kwabena Duffuor has made a good move by pulling out of the flagbearer race of the National Democratic Congress (NDC).

The former Bank of Ghana Governor on Friday night announced that he will no longer contest the presidential primaries of the opposition party held today.

He argued that he cannot contest an election blatantly fraught with irregularities.

“My concerns that the party is not ready to conduct free and fair election is evident for all to see. Taking part in such would be akin to knowingly drinking from a poisoned calabash. After consulting with my support base nationwide, I have been left with no choice but to withdraw from the Presidential election as I cannot contest in an election which is blatantly fraught with irregularities regardless of all my efforts to draw attention to same,” Dr. Kwabena Duffuor said.

Speaking to Asaase Radio this morning, Kwame Jantuah shared the view that the decision by Dr. Duffuor is a strategic one that will help his presidential ambition when he decides to come back in 2028 to contest the NDC flagbearer election.

“If Dr. Duffuor is dropping out to come back in 2028, then he’s being very strategic,” the private legal practitioner said.

Despite what came as a setback early in the week when Dr. Kwabena Duffuor secured a court injunction to stop the NDC from holding the primaries today, it is going ahead as planned.

The flagbearer race is now between former President John Dramani Mahama and former Kumasi Mayor Kojo Bonsu.