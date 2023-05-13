NDC primaries: Taking part would be akin to knowingly drinking from a poisoned calabash – Dr Duffuor

13.05.2023 LISTEN

Dr. Kwabena Duffuor, a flagbearer hopeful of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), has withdrawn from the party’s presidential primaries scheduled for Saturday, May 13.

In a statement released on Friday, May 12, Dr. Duffuor noted that taking part in the elections would be “akin to knowingly drinking from a poisoned calabash” due to irregularities with the voters’ register the party has failed to resolve despite the assurances.

“It was decided at the meeting that, there should be a follow-up meeting with the leadership of the party and the council of elders.

“Today at 1pm members of my campaign team and I concluded the follow up meeting with the party leadership and Council of Elders of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) as agreed after instructing my lawyers to discontinue the legal action whilst we work on resolving matters with regard to the voters register through the party’s internal processes,” the statement said in part.

Despite assurances from the party chairman Johnson Asiedu Nketia to set up a technical team to resolve Dr. Duffuor concerns, the party went ahead to announce that the elections would proceed without addressing them, which the former Finance Minister says he finds appalling.

“I wish to reiterate my commitment to the party and its grassroots. However, my concerns that the party is not ready to conduct free and fair election is evident for all to see. Taking part in such would be akin to knowingly drinking from a poisoned calabash,” Dr. Duffuor said.

Dr. Duffuor thanked his supporters and assured them of his continued commitment to the grassroots of the NDC.

“I assure you that we will continue to fight the cause of the grassroots for the betterment of the party and my Ahotor Project will continue regardless,” he said.

The withdrawal of Dr. Duffuor allows former Kumasi Mayor Kojo Bonsu and former President John Dramani Mahama to run for the flagbearership race.

Over 356,000 delegates are expected to vote in the NDC primaries across the country today, May 13.

Read a copy of the full release below: