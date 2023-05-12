ModernGhana logo
Ghanaian teenager in UK jailed 3years for hot water attack on friend over boyfriend

An 18-year-old Ghanaian lady living in Royston, Hertfordshire, United Kingdom, has been sentenced to three years in prison for committing a heinous crime against her friend.

Princess Owusu Ansah poured hot water on her friend after accusing her of having a sexual affair with her boyfriend.

The incident was filmed by the accused herself and quickly went viral on Snapchat, leading to her arrest and subsequent prosecution.

In the Snapchat video, Owusu-Ansah's friend was seen screaming under a blanket as she (Owusu Ansah) grabbed a kettle of boiling water and poured it over her.

According to reports, the accused then threatened her friend with a knife, adding to the traumatic experience for the victim.

The incident was reported to local authorities by a concerned citizen who had seen the video and alerted them to the crime.

Following an investigation, Owusu-Ansah was arrested on February 5 and subsequently pleaded guilty to grievous bodily harm with intent, criminal damage, and theft at the Inner London crown court.

She was sentenced to three years in prison for her actions on May 9.

Isaac Donkor Distinguished
Isaac Donkor Distinguished

News ReporterPage: IsaacDonkorDistinguished

