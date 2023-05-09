ModernGhana logo
Word in Action Church collapses, seven construction workers rescued

1 HOUR AGO LISTEN

There was disaster as the Word in Action Church in Old Bortianor collapsed today.

Some seven construction workers who were trapped under the collapsed church building have been rescued.

Emergency services, including the Ghana National Fire Service and the Ghana Police Service, were quickly dispatched to the scene to assist with the rescue efforts.

As of now, it is unclear how many people were inside the building when it collapsed, and the number of casualties is yet to be confirmed.

The National Disaster Management Organization (NADMO) says it has brought its search to an end.

They are yet to identify the cause of the collapse, Wonder Matthew, deputy NADMO director for Ga South told the media.

He said, “For now, we cannot do any assessment now. Engineers are now trying to bring their assessment but what we know now is that seven persons have been injured and have been taken to the hospital for treatment.”

The collapse of the building has come as a shock to many in the community, who have now rallied together at the main entrance of the premises.

Gideon Afful Amoako
Gideon Afful Amoako

Page: GideonAffulAmoako

