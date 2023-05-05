ModernGhana logo
05.05.2023 Social News

No serious Christian will think of becoming the richest man in the world – Life Coach

A file photo of Christians in a churchA file photo of Christians in a church
Nigerian Life Coach, Solomon Buchi has sparked a debate on social media after he tweeted that no serious Christian should aspire to become the richest man in the world.

The tweet, which was posted on Friday, May 5, has since gone viral, with many people expressing their opinions on the matter.

In his tweet, Buchi suggested that Christians should prioritize their spiritual growth and service to God over the pursuit of wealth.

He intimated that becoming the richest man in the world should not be the ultimate goal of any serious Christian.

“I don’t think any serious Christian’s goal should be to become the richest man in this world,” he tweeted.

The tweet has generated mixed reactions on social media with some agreeing with Buchi's stance while others disagree.

Some people argued that Christians can pursue wealth and still serve God, while others believe that the pursuit of wealth can lead to a loss of focus and connection to God.

Buchi, who is known for his motivational talks and coaching sessions, has been vocal about his Christian faith and the importance of living a purposeful life.

He often encourages his followers to pursue their dreams and passions while also prioritizing their spiritual growth.

