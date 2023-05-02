ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

Video: Heaps of garbage engulf Kumasi Central Business District

By Jacob Aagyenim Boateng || Contributor
Social News Video: Heaps of garbage engulf Kumasi Central Business District
2 HOURS AGO LISTEN

Some residents in the Ashanti Regional capital, Kumasi, are fuming over the heaps of garbage in the Central Business District of Kumasi.

Heaps of garbage were seen in almost every corner of the city and have been left uncollected for days.

Some passersby who were visibly agitated by the scene chastised managers of the city for sleeping on their work.

Piles of refuse according to some traders in the CBD of Kumasi have become a common sight at the Kejetia, Dr. Mensah, Central Market, and some parts of Adum.

Several food vendors have invaded those places amidst bad stench emanating from the unsanitary conditions.

Most of the residents who witnessed the situation blamed officials of the Kumasi Metropolitan Assembly (KMA) for failing to come out with pragmatic measures to deal with the poor sanitation menace in the area.

Meanwhile, the Public Relations Officer for the Kumasi Metropolitan Assembly KMA, Henrietta Aboagye said their environmental department tasked to clean the city had a technical challenge.

She explained that a team of sanitation workers have been deployed to immediately clean the city.

Top Stories

2 hours ago

I'll fix broken free SHS and NHIS – Mahama I'll fix broken free SHS and NHIS – Mahama

2 hours ago

Deputy Secretary-General of Trades Union Congress TUC, Joshua Ansah We didn’t go ‘hard’ on Akufo-Addo during May Day celebration, it's better to tel...

2 hours ago

I will repair free SHS and NHIS policies – Mahama I will repair free SHS and NHIS policies – Mahama

3 hours ago

Akufo-Addo tells parliament to approve Torkornoo 'expeditiously' Akufo-Addo tells parliament to approve Torkornoo 'expeditiously'

3 hours ago

We welcome calls for action and investigations — Kissi Agyebeng breaks silence on Frimpong-Boateng galamsey report "We welcome calls for action and investigations" — Kissi Agyebeng breaks silence...

3 hours ago

CHRAJ warns against arbitrary sharing of deceased properties without Letters of Administration CHRAJ warns against arbitrary sharing of deceased properties without Letters of ...

3 hours ago

In Ghana, Japan has a firm friend – Akufo-Addo assures Prime Minister Fumio Kishida In Ghana, Japan has a firm friend – Akufo-Addo assures Prime Minister Fumio Kish...

3 hours ago

Nomination of Torkornoo from Central Region as CJ is to ensure delegates vote against 'dependable' Ken Agyapong – Martin Amidu Nomination of Torkornoo from Central Region as CJ is to ensure delegates vote ag...

3 hours ago

Unlike Kufour who was a democrat, Akufo-Addo is an autocrat – Martin Amidu Unlike Kufour who was a democrat, Akufo-Addo is an autocrat – Martin Amidu

3 hours ago

Ordinary mortal Akufo-Addo cannot guarantee what the future must be for us – Martin Amidu Ordinary mortal Akufo-Addo cannot guarantee what the future must be for us – Mar...

Latest: News
body-container-line