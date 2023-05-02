Video: Heaps of garbage engulf Kumasi Central Business District

Some residents in the Ashanti Regional capital, Kumasi, are fuming over the heaps of garbage in the Central Business District of Kumasi.

Heaps of garbage were seen in almost every corner of the city and have been left uncollected for days.

Some passersby who were visibly agitated by the scene chastised managers of the city for sleeping on their work.

Piles of refuse according to some traders in the CBD of Kumasi have become a common sight at the Kejetia, Dr. Mensah, Central Market, and some parts of Adum.

Several food vendors have invaded those places amidst bad stench emanating from the unsanitary conditions.

Most of the residents who witnessed the situation blamed officials of the Kumasi Metropolitan Assembly (KMA) for failing to come out with pragmatic measures to deal with the poor sanitation menace in the area.

Meanwhile, the Public Relations Officer for the Kumasi Metropolitan Assembly KMA, Henrietta Aboagye said their environmental department tasked to clean the city had a technical challenge.

She explained that a team of sanitation workers have been deployed to immediately clean the city.