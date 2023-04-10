ModernGhana logo
Apetorku Festival: New Chief’s Palace commissioned at Dagbamete   

A newly built ultra-modern Chief's Palace with state-of-the-art features has been commissioned at Dagbamete in the Akatsi South Municipality of the Volta Region.

The commissioning on Sunday forms part of this year's annual Easter festival celebrated by thousands of believers of the 'Apetorku' traditional faith, who were drawn from all walks of life.

Torgbui Klu Agudzeamegah II, the 'Dufia' of Dagbamete, who is also the Awadada of the Atsiame Traditional Area, disclosed to the Ghana News Agency (GNA) that the facility, which has among others, several offices and rooms including a standard conference room, executive rooms, waiting rooms, bedrooms, external summer hut, would serve several purposes of their traditional faith as well as enhance their activities both at the community level and elsewhere.

“This Palace will play important role in the chieftaincy institution in our area. It will facilitate the settlement of issues from Ghana and beyond. Consultations, meetings, spiritual deliberations, and others will now be properly handled.”

Togbui Agudzeamegah further stated that the building is just one of several developmental projects they have been doing over the years.

He also called on individuals and the government to place priority on traditional activities, which promote community growth.

“Dagbamete is a place for everybody”, he disclosed that an average of 1,300 new members are initiated into the Apetorku faith annually.

The main festival, called 'Apetorku' annual festival, which coincides with Easter celebrations is always held at the Apetorku Shrine, also known as 'Apetorku Gbodzi' with a sitting capacity of over 1,000 for nine days, recorded many traditional activities of groups from Africa, America, Europe, and elsewhere.

Proceeds from the operations of the 'Apetorku Gbodzi' have always been used to facilitate all projects in the area, including the newly built Palace.

The standard edifice was commissioned by Mr Kofitsey Martin Nyahe, the Municipal Chief Executive of Akatsi South, and was witnessed by 'Ngorgbea' Mr Kofi Davor, the Priests, Chiefs from the Atsiame Traditional Area, Mr Edward Doe Adjaho, former Speaker of Parliament, and other high profiled dignitaries.

GNA

