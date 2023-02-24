Dormaa East District hands over three bedroom apartment to education directorate

The District Chief Executive of Dormaa East, Hon. Emmanuel Kofi Agyeman, on behalf of the District Assembly, has on Thursday February 22, 2023, handed over keys to a newly constructed three (3) bedroom apartment to the District’s Education Directorate.

The staff accommodation which would house the District Director of Education is a step by the assembly to gradually ease accommodation stress among its workers.

The building whose design and construction cost was solely financed by the District Assembly, contains a large living room, dining space, kitchen, guestroom, washrooms and a balcony.

In a short ceremony at the district residency to hand over the building, the DCE, Hon. Emmanuel Kofi Agyeman prayed and hoped that the effort by the Assembly in getting the facility would translate into the quality education the district has always yearned for. He promised other management staff to be on the lookout for theirs.

Prior to receiving the keys to the house, the Education Director Mr. Philip Adom Danso, who has been commuting from a far to the office daily, considered himself fortunate since the several directors he came after were not as privileged as him.

In response to the gesture, the Director said he was overwhelmed and very grateful to God as well as the DCE and the District Assembly. He pledged to give his best in return.

The Public Relations Officer of the District Education Directorate Mr. Yaw Oppong disclosed in an interview with ISD that the directorate alongside its counterparts in the second cycle schools is willing to complement the District Assembly’s effort by furnishing the apartment for their head.