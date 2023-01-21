Sacked employees of Union Group of Companies accused of sabotaging former employers

Union Group of Companies has denied social media accusations of duping people who were supposed to be taken outside the country by its Travel and Tours subsidiary.

Management has also appealed to the public especially their customers to leave out Madam Portia Asare Boateng, the Brand ambassador out of the case at hand.

Import of the matter

There have been several accusations from some people perceived to be victims of the Union's initiative to send them abroad but failed in its promise despite taking monies needed to be paid.

Despite accepting the fact that it had issues with some clients, the Chief Executive Officer of Union Group of Companies, Dr. Opoku Agyemang has accused Mr. Eric Whyte, former Travel and Tours Manager and Evans Anim (Former Branch manager of Union Group of Companies at Techiman, former Real Estate manager and former Acting General manager) as the brains behind such fake news to the public.

He said the issues with their clients are being dealt with in the right order and that there is no iota of truth in accusations of duping clients.

In his explanation, the CEO revealed that Mr. Eric Whyte was sacked from the company after it was found out that he had misappropriated some funds belonging to the company, a situation he indicated was reported to Kwabenya Police station.

He narrated that Mr. Whyte since the termination of his contract has resorted to social media trying to muddy the waters of an issue that is being handled by management without any difficulties.

Dr. Opoku Agyemang rhetorically questioned, "Can you imagine the same Eric Whyte demanded Ghc2,000.00 when we contacted him to delete an earlier post he had made on social media?".

On the issue of Mr. Evans Anim, Former Branch manager of Union Group of Companies at Techiman, former Real Estate manager and former Acting General manager of Union Group of Companies, the CEO stressed that he was also sacked following extortion of monies from its potential clients.

He added he (Evans Anim) was interdicted and later terminated his contract after finding him guilty of the charges against him.

"As for Evans Anim, I will say he is the gang leader of all these unsubstantiated allegations. He has been calling our clients that he knows to some of our offices with the assurance that we are paying them off. That is too bad, to talk ill of a company that you have worked with just because you have been sacked for wrongdoing," Dr. Opoku Agyemang stated.

Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR)

Dr. Opoku Agyemang took the opportunity to talk about some of its corporate social responsibilities carried out as expected of them as a company.

In the Ashanti region, he mentioned the construction of a 12-unit modern classroom block for Dukura primary school in the Bosome Freho district.

At Nkoranza South District in the Bono East region, he said 12-unit classroom block is also under construction to also support the education of children in the area.

"Union Group of Companies have undertaken and completed massive renovation works at the Sunyani Senior high school, an initiative that has not been done since the construction of the school. In Bono East, Atronue Methodist primary and junior high schools have experienced renovation of their school buildings at a cost of Ghc400,00. cedis", the CEO stated.

He pledged the commitment of his outfit support to ensure that the livelihood of Ghanaians is well catered for.