Kumasi Technical University gets approval to run 11 new academic programmes

The Kumasi Technical University (KsTU) has received approval from the Ghana Tertiary Education Commission to undertake 11 new academic programmes.

They are two Masters' programmes – Master of Science (Msc) in Accounting and Information Systems and Master of Technology Mechatronics, five undergraduate programmes, three diplomas and a pre-engineering course.

Professor Osei-Wusu Achaw, the Vice-Chancellor, of KsTU, explained that the pre-engineering programme would provide opportunities for non-science students to live dreams of venturing into engineering programmes.

Speaking at the 18th Congregation of the University in Kumasi for students who completed studies in 2020/2021 academic year, the VC said with the introduction of the new programmes, the University currently runs 76 programmes.

They are made up of master of technology programmes, bachelor programmes, Higher National Diploma, non-tertiary diploma, tertiary and technician programmes.

A total number of 1,567 students were awarded in various disciplines in masters and bachelors of technology as well as the Commission for Technical and Vocational Educational Training (CTVET) certificates.

Prof Owusu Achaw said the University was poised to lead in technology and innovation education, and that was why KsTU had developed a cabinet of new programmes to drive and address Africa's technology challenges.

The institution is the first public technical university to introduce a bachelor programme in artificial intelligence, which would be rolled out in January 2023.

“KsTU is committed to redefining itself as a world class technical institution and, therefore, actively supports and encourages faculty to engage in research activities that support the development of Ghana,” he stated

The University, he said, was also collaborating with varied partners in delivering relevant and comprehensive knowledge and skill sets in higher learning.

Prof Owusu Achaw said the appointment of the first ever Chancellor, Dr Kwame Addo-Kuffour, would help to join the workforce to achieve the vision of a world class technical institution.

The Chancellor, Dr Addo-Kuffour, on his part, urged the graduates to use the skills acquired to position themselves to be self-dependent and develop their own businesses to strengthen the private sector and the Ghanaian economy.

He underscored that it was the conviction of many Ghanaians that the Technical and Vocational Education Training (TVET) would be the game changer in the development of the country.

The Chancellor lauded the policy of the government to commit much resources into TVET as a way of enhancing promoting graduate self-employability.

GNA