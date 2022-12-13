Community members affected by Newmont Ahafo mine decry compensation process

Research conducted on compensation and resettlement of people affected by the operations of Newmont Ahafo Mine has raised issues about the processes leading to the payment of compensation to affected people.

The affected persons, according to the research, described the processes involved in the payment of their compensation as well as resettlement as “unfair” as there were no meaningful consultations between them and Newmont regarding the exercise.

Dr. Abdulai Darimani of the University of Energy and Natural Resources in Sunyani, who conducted the research, is therefore calling for reforms in the mining sector to ensure meaningful consultations with community members and land owners ahead of assessment, determination and payment of compensations as well as resettlement arrangements.

The research was facilitated by the Livelihood & Environment Ghana (LEG) and Third World Network -Africa under ‘the power of voices project’ with funding support from the Dutch Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

National dialogue

Dr. Darimani, who is a lecturer at the Department of Environmental Management of UENR, said there is the urgent need to formalize issues relating to declaration of moratorium on mining concessions as well as timelines for negotiations and the payment of crop and land compensations.

He proposed a national dialogue on the matter to properly streamline issues raised by mineral right holders and communities on speculative activities.

At the validation workshop on the research held in Sunyani, the Executive Director of Livelihood & Environment Ghana, Richard Adjei-Poku, said the Ahafo part of the country, just like most other mining areas, has not benefited from the exploitation of their natural resources.

Deprivation

He decried the high level of deprivation in Newmont’s host communities in both Ahafo North and South, especially with regards to unemployment, hunger and poverty levels and social vices, among others.

“When a minimum day mark of a junior staff in Newmont is around Ghc 334.00 (USD$ 25.69) plus bonuses and when a minimum redeployment package of a junior staff in Newmont is Ghc 500,000.00 i.e., 5 billion old Ghana Cedis (UDS$ 38,462) as against a one-time payment of compensation of Ghc 25,000 (USD$ 1,923) for an acre of a matured teak farm for farmers whose properties and lands were been destroyed to pave way for the mining?” he asked.

He said his outfit in partnership with Third World Network-Africa determined to use the research findings as an advocacy tool and a model to champion communities rights in Ahafo and beyond.

Livelihood & Environment Ghana (LEG) is not-for-profit and non-governmental organization established in 2004 in Ahafo Kenyasi No.2 in response to the growing environmental threats and human rights violations resulting out of the operations of Newmont Ghana Gold Limited.

Since 2004, LEG has been working to promote environmental sustainability, sustainable livelihoods, enhance training and support for deprived communities, promotion of community rights, mineral governance and general advocacy on social justice.

Its vision is to see a diverse environment free from all forms of impunity and able to support and enhance sustainable development and community livelihoods.