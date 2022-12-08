Appointments Committee silent on two Justices for Supreme Court

The Appointment Committee of Parliament has recommended the approval of two Justices to the Supreme Court out of the four nominated by President Nana Akufo-Addo in July.

Justice Barbara Frances Ackah-Yensu and Justice Samuel Kwame Adibu Asiedu were recommended as Justices to the Supreme Court of Ghana in a report submitted to the House for adoption.

According to the report, the Committee said the nominees demonstrated dexterity in the knowledge of the law and showed character and competence.

It added that the two nominees pledged to interpret the law without fear or favour and eschew partisanship in their rulings.

However, the fate of the other two Justices, Justice George Kingsley Koomson and Justice Ernest Yao Gaewu are undecided.

Source: Classfmonline.com