Rejecting Ama Governor is madness, unconstitutional - Madina MP tells Ghana Bar Association

Lawyer Francis-Xavier Kojo Sosu, Member of Parliament (MP) for Abokobi-Madina, has waded into the ongoing impasse between the Ghana Bar Association and a law graduate and Youtuber, Elorm Ama Governor-Ababio also known as Ama Governor.

The 23-year-old Ghanaian law graduate has been denied access to becoming a member of the Ghana Bar Association.

The GBA cites her irresponsibility on social media as the reason for her rejection.

The socialite has two nose piercings and multiple ear piercings.

She occasionally uploads content that contains nudity, confessing publicly to be a lesbian, as well as other lifestyles that the association considers inappropriate for a member.

Reacting to the issue on GTV’s Breakfast show on Thursday, November 10, the vocal legislator described the decision as madness and irresponsible, a move he thinks is a violation of the human rights of the would-be-lawyer.

The MP stated: "If this is not madness, then what is it?" How can you tell someone who has gone through legal education that you won't accept her membership all because someone has reported her certain lifestyle to you?"

Meanwhile, some citizens on Twitter have opened a petition to challenge the legal association’s decision about Ama Governor’s membership.