My economic track record is there for people to judge — Dr. Kwabena Duffuor touts

NDC flagbearership aspirant, Dr. Kwabena Duffuor has touted his achievements in the economic development of Ghana.

His record as former Finance Minister and Governor of the Bank of Ghana he said, is enough justification that he can help alleviate the economic woes of Ghanaians when elected President.

Speaking to Accra-based Kasapa FM, the business mogul asserted that he was gifted with the idea of creating jobs for the unemployed masses, as evidenced by his numerous companies.

“I have worked to create jobs for others all my life through the many companies that I have established over the years. That is what God has blessed me with.

“I am fulfilled when I see others working and feeding their families through the jobs I have created. That is my life purpose,” he said.

The business guru stressed that the achievements he chalked under the late President Atta Mills government are unprecedented, the best ever seen under the 4th Republic.

"My economic track record is there for people to judge. From the numerous companies I have created and the thousands of jobs associated with them over the years, to the stable macro and microeconomic conditions during the period that I was Finance Minister under the government of President John Evans Atta Mills. It is the best economic record under this republic,” he emphasised.