E/R: Bad roads killing my people — Ayensuano MP demand projects for constituents

The MP interacting with some constituents on one of the bad roads

01.09.2022

Member of Parliament for Ayensuano in the Eastern region, Teddy Safori Addi is calling on the President, Minister of Roads, and other roads agencies responsible for road infrastructure in the country to extend helping hands to the constituency to fix poor road networks in the area.

After touring most communities within the constituency, the MP realised the roads are in a very deplorable state and unmotorable, a situation which has caused a lot of inconveniences and even avoidable deaths to the people of Ayensuano.

According to the lawmaker, the people of Ayensuano constituency cannot continue to live in such misery and lack of development under the Akufo-Addo led administration despite several requests made to the appropriate authorities.

"Our people deserve the best and an equal share of the national cake" Hon. Safori Addi insisted in an interview with the media.

He added "Consequently, myself and the team decided to fix few roads networks within the constituency. But that cannot solve the big issue so Government must know the people in this area also deserve good roads."

The Ayensuano constituency is made up of mainly farmers and the situation of road networks make it difficult for them to even transport their farm produce from the farm to their homes and market centres.