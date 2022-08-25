Machete-wielding residents chase away Atwima Nwabiagya South MP over bad roads

Some angry constituents of Atwima Nwabiagya South in the Ashanti Region have hooted and chased away their Member of Parliament, Mr Emmanuel Agyei Anhwere, for failing to fix their roads.

With some of them armed with machetes and other crude weapons, the irate residents of Kobeng, Seidi, and Amanchia instantaneously poured out onto the streets to march against their lawmaker on Wednesday, 24 August 2022.

As part of the protest, a local chief of Amanchia snubbed the lawmaker when he called for a meeting to apprise himself of the problems in the aggrieved communities.

They were not happy with the poor state of the Wiawso-Antoakrom roam, which is riddled with potholes.

The gullies and valleys on the road make traversing it a nightmare, according to the locals, some of whom were at a loss as to why the road that was scheduled for fixing some three years ago, was still in that deplorable state.

They said the contractor has abandoned the project.

Source: ClassFMonline.com