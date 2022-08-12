Nkwanta South MP supports struggling Bonakye Health Center

12.08.2022 LISTEN

The Member of Parliament for Nkwanta South constituency in the Oti Region, Hon. Geoffrey Kini has donated one hundred bags of cement (100) to Bonakye community to support the building of an additional facility at the Health Center.

During the handing over of the cement to the chief and the community, the MP reiterated his resolve to ensure quality health care for his constituents hence this gesture.

The chief and people of Bonakye made an appeal earlier this year, that they want to put up additional facilities to expand the health center so that people will not have to travel to Nkwanta before accessing primary health care.

The MP therefore pledged to support the building of the facilities until it's ready to be used to meet the health demand of the people.

Nana Akonsi Kwame Besane, Chief of Bonakye thanked the Member of Parliament Hon. Geoffrey Kini, for his kind gesture and for fulfilling his promise to the people although he has already done a lot for the community by building a four (4) bedroom bungalow and other provisions for the health center to aid them in their daily activities.

According to him, like Oliver Twist, they still need more of his support as their needs are unending.

The Municipal Health Director for Nkwanta South, Mr. Evans Ativor also thanked the MP for the continuous support he has been giving the Health Directorate for health care delivery and also pledged that his office will do its best to ensure the early complétion of the project to delivery quality healthcare for the people of Bonakye and its environs.