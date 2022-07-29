'My car is not fueled with ‘zomi’ or seawater' — Kumchacha blast Christians asking for accountability of church offerings, tithes

Many Christians appear to be unhappy with their church leaders' refusal to account for the offerings and tithes.

Some are beginning to feel their pastors and church leaders are using the monies lavishly.

Responding to this on the Accra-based Hitz FM's Day Break Hitz show, which Modernghana News monitored, the ferocious Ghanaian Prophet and Leader of the Heaven's Gate Ministries, Nicholas Osei, also known as Kumchacha, stated that the money is used for Godly purposes.

He explained that such funds are also used for the pastors' upkeep, paying utility bills, organizing crusades, compensating church workers and fueling their vehicles.

“We spend the tithe on paying utility bills,” said Prophet Kumchacha. “We even allocate some of the tithe and offertory to organizing crusades, paying church workers, radio programmes and building of new offices for our churches, then we spend the rest among ourselves,” he noted.

He stressed “The car I brought here wasn’t fueled with ‘zomi’ (‘palm oil’ in Twi), not seawater. It was fueled with petrol and petrol is bought with money.”

According to him, pastors devote all their time to the work of God and spiritual protect or guide their church members and as such, must dip their hands in the Church's monies to stay alive and continue the work of God.

"Any pastor who says tithes go to God is a liar," he said, shockingly challenging the notion that the tithe is something that is given onto God.

Watch him speaking below: