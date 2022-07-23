1,000 Burkinabes run to Ghana, seek refuge in Bawku West, Binduri and Bawku Municipal

About 1,000 Burkinabe nationals from neighbouring Burkina Faso are seeking refuge in Bansi, Gentiga no1 and No.2, Mognori, Sapeliga, Kutanga and Yarigungu in Bawku West District, Binduri District and Bawku Municipal of the Upper East Region.

They fled from Benliyali, a community in Burkina Faso after an attack by unknown gunmen at night killing several persons.

The District Chief Executive for Binduri, Ayinga Yakubu Abagre told Modernghana New that some of the refugees are temporarily camped at Yarigungu and Bansi in his district.

He noted that they are expected to return home when the situation normalises.

Mr Ayinga disclosed this when he toured the areas the refugees are camping in the company of the District Security Council (DISEC) on Thursday, July, 21.

He said the Binduri District Assembly has organised relief items for the refugees.

He, however, appealed to organisations and individuals to come to the aid of the refugees who are mostly women and children.

Ayinga Yakubu Abagre advised the refugees to be disciplined and desist from acts that may undermine their temporary stay in Bansi and Yarigungu.

The refugees have appealed to the government of Ghana and authorities of Burkina Faso to jointly beef-up security for them to return home.