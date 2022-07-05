IMF bailout: Look for Kwame Pianim immediately; he's the one who can save you – Adongo to gov’t

Hon. Isaac Adongo

The Member of Parliament (MP) for Bolgatanga Central, Isaac Adongo has urged government to contact management and investment consultant Kwame Pianim and plead with him to be part of the team of government that will engage the International Monetary Fund (IMF) for the bailout.

Speaking to journalists in Parliament, the Minority MP stressed that the current situation of Ghana's economy indicates that the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) government does not have the men as they preached.

He recommends that government talks to other renowned statesmen such as Ishmael Yamson and Sam Jonah to be part of the team that will hold discussions with IMF officials.

“When they say they have the men, you see where they are. They should look for Kwame Pianim immediately. He is the one who can save them and lead this team, they should go and get Ishmael Yamson and Sam Jonah the best brain,” Isaac Adongo told journalists.

In his view, the current team of government led by Finance Minister Ken Ofori-Atta is incapable of securing a good programme for Ghana from the IMF.

While engagements between government of Ghana and the IMF have started already, crucial face-to-face talks are expected to commence in Accra on Wednesday, July 6, 2022.

The government hopes to receive the needed support from the fund to mitigate the economic challenges of the country between the next four to six months.