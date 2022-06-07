Wa flogging victims gets medical care

The Social Welfare Department of the Wa says it has begun offering psycho-social support to two victims of a flogging incident in the municipality of the Upper West Region last week.

The two, who sustained severe injuries from the lashes they received at the Wa-Naa's palace, have been opening up about their ordeal.

Social welfare officers have been able to locate the two after their sex video went viral and triggered the punishment at the chief's palace.

Municipal Director of the Department Umar Issah told TV3 they finally managed to locate the victims and have begun taking them through rehabilitative care.

“As part of our responsibility, we traced up the victims. It was tough locating and meeting the lady but we finally did.”

He added, “It is important we deal with the medical aspect of helping them get care and then we concentrate on how they can reintegrate.”

The Municipal Social Welfare Director further noted they have offered to see to it that the medical bills of the victims are waived as part of the process.

“We took the young man first to the hospital where he was screened and given medication for his eye which was bloodied.

“I had to personally go with him to the hospital and we combed the whole municipality to find the eye medication prescribed for him,” he added.

Issah Umar also noted, “we have interacted with the young lady who has opened up to us. We are facilitating the process for her to receive medical care after she goes for her next hospital visit.”

The Social Welfare director added that the end goal is to have the two individuals reintegrated into society.

“For the young man, he has told us he may return to continue his beverage selling business after he is fully healed and his eye condition improves.”

He concluded the welfare office has begun engagements with the municipal revenue collection office over the possibility of re-assigning the young lady to another location where she may continue working away from the area where she was flogged and humiliated.

