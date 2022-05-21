Infinix launches the fresh, stylish, and super affordable HOT 12 Series

21.05.2022 LISTEN

Infinix recently announced the launch of the all-new HOT 12 Series which comprises the HOT 12, Hot 12 Play, and a lighter version-the HOT 12i. This fresh line of products integrates premium style, long-endurance, and fun. The Infinix HOT 12 Series is equipped with a super-fast processor, and a massive Pro-Level gaming screen for electronic sports to create an ideal game entertainment platform. It also comes with a huge battery, a fast-charging capability, and the famous Dar-link game optimization engine to stimulate all-day gaming pleasure. The trendy straight-edge design presents light and thin scientific and technological aesthetics, for a powerful and stylish Infinix HOT series mobile device.

Eric Zheng, Infinix Product Manager expressed: “We are continuously committed to designing intelligent smartphones with excellent performance and trendy aesthetics for young consumers, and we will constantly bring the latest, best, and most cost-effective products to users. The Infinix HOT 12 series has achieved a breakthrough in improved performance, ultra-long endurance, and trendy aesthetics, which allows young people around the world to express themselves through their smartphones. ” Brand Ambassador for Infinix Ghana, Shatta Wale also had this to say about Infinix Hot Series,''

A Blazing-Fast Chipset

Thanks to the blazing fast MediaTek G85 gaming chipset, The Infinix HOT 12 comfortably handles higher frame rates to run demanding games resulting in shorter response times and faster communication connections. The G85 gaming chipset adopts dual-core flagship CPU architecture, two fast ARM Cortex-A75 cores up to 2 GHz for performance tasks and six small ARM Cortex-A55 cores up to 1.8 GHz for efficiency. All eight cores can be used together thanks to heterogeneous multiprocessing support. This headline features combined make for a fantastic gaming smartphone enabling HOT 12 to run the top games in sublime quality for an immersive gaming experience. HOT 12 PLAY's chip comes from the new Octa-core platform with powerful performance up to 2.3GHz, bringing you faster game speed and telecom connection as well

Power All Day Long

The Infinix HOT 12 uses a massive 5000mAh battery whiles the HOT 10 Play uses a 6000mAh battery, both models feature a fast-charging and ultra-power mode to ensure consistent performance alongside rapid juice ups for all day long battery life. It also supports Type-C interface supercharge with a 50% power up time of just 50 minutes allowing users to focus more on their games and less on their battery levels.

The Infinix HOT 12 series is equipped with Infinix self-developed battery-lasting technology to further improve battery quality, which improves the longevity by approximately 25% in a single click. With just 5% power remaining, an additional 2.6 hours of usage can be unlocked using Ultra Power Mode.

Packed With Memory

Stacked with enormous memory & RAM sizes, the HOT 12 series allows users to run multiple demanding applications with ease and operate them smoothly with the ability to switch between apps without lag and the storage to keep everything in one place. Gamers can enjoy fluid frame rates and blazing speed when playing the latest games giving them a considerable advantage over players with older devices.

Infinix's self-developed RAM fusion technology allows HOT 12 phones to support 5GB of extended RAM and up to 11GB of combined RAM, increasing the number of background cached applications by three to nine and improving the average launch time of TOP20 applications by 10%-50%. The extra RAM gives users power when they need it for a sublime smartphone experience in a wide variety of usage scenarios.

Trendy Eye-catching Design

The Infinix HOT 12 Series features a superbly trendy flat-edge flagship smartphone design language for an eye-catching look. The straight-edge design gives the device a visibly thinner effect of a 3mm textured look with cleaner lines. The angular exterior is paired with a rich reflection of flowing light and shadow representing a strong & bold image. The devices come with rich & vibrant color options including Racing Black, Legend White & Origin blue giving young consumers a color option for every occasion.

The HOT 12 features a full ''6.82” 90Hz Pro-Level E-sports screen for a silky-smooth display. It also provides almost instant visual feedback on touch input with a 180Hz touch sampling rate giving the HOT 12 a snappy response rate which is ideal for smartphone gaming and demanding applications.

Rich Immersive Sound

HOT 12 comes fully upgraded with both dual upper and lower speakers for a truly immersive audio experience with deep lows, clear mids, and rich crisp highs. Users can enjoy a top-quality audio experience when listing to music, consuming online media, and playing fast-paced games where footsteps can be heard giving gamers an advantage when another player is on the hunt.

The Infinix HOT 12 also delivers a fantastic photographic experience for users with a clean user interface. Fully equipped with an 8MP AI front camera, 13MP AI triple rear camera, and a powerful image algorithm, HOT 12 provides an AI portrait that enhances the focus of every snapshot in the best way possible. The XOS 10 operating system redefines style with a brand-new design and artistic chromatic aberration through Smart Scene and integrates some applications designed for a smarter life. Its built-in XArena enhances your gaming experience by integrating game applications on smartphones into a single area and enabling game boosters to boost performance. There is also a quick setting that mutes messages and calls during a gaming session so users can focus on the task at hand. Combined with the underlying game optimization algorithm through Dar-Link, it brings users an immersive gaming entertainment experience unrivaled by smartphones at its attainable price point.

Availability

Infinix HOT 12 Series will be available at all accredited Infinix outlets nationwide at the following prices;

Hot 12

4GB ram + 128GB rom = GHS 1248

Hot 12 Play

4GB ram + 64GB rom = GHS 999

4GB ram + 128GB rom = GHS 1168

Hot 12i

2GB ram + 64GB rom = GHS 858

For online purchase, please visit [ https://www.jumia.com.gh/mobile-phones/infinix/ ]

Media Contact:

Infinix Ghana PR

[email protected]

