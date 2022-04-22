ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1
22.04.2022 Social News

Neutrality allowance: Ghana must be careful — Prof. Kwaku Asare

Neutrality allowance: Ghana must be careful — Prof. Kwaku Asare
22.04.2022 LISTEN

A United States-based Ghanaian Professor, Kwaku Asare has raised concerns over the demand for neutrality allowance by the Civil and Local Government Staff Association of Ghana (CLOGSAG).

CLOGSAG said it was noted that payment of the Neutrality Allowance they demanded had not been effected as agreed in spite of official reminders and follow ups to the Ministry of Finance.

Members of CLOGSAG have therefore began an indefinite strike on Thursday, April 21 over this development.

But in a Facebook post, Professor Asare said “Ghana’s civil service has been so politicized that civil servants must now be paid political neutrality allowance.

“In most places, civil servants are neutral and may, albeit with substantial risks, be incentivized to be partisan. Ghana’s civil servants, on the other hand, appear to be partisan until they are incentivized to be neutral. We have to be careful or soon students will be demanding allowances to take exams, voters will be demanding allowances to vote.”

—3news.com

More Social News
ModernGhana Links
Lebanese man with fake $10,000 convicted
22.04.2022 | Social News
Gov’t fast track projects to meet May 1 deadline for relocation of Appiate victims
22.04.2022 | Social News
Stop misplacing official documents – PAC chair warns district accountants
22.04.2022 | Social News
Ahaspora community project set for April 30
22.04.2022 | Social News
Blaming Ghana's challenges on Russia-Ukraine war is political gimmick – Economist
22.04.2022 | Social News
Accra-Mpehuasem: No person, stool or clan has any right to grant portions of 111.125 acre of lands — Lands Commission
21.04.2022 | Social News
Residents of Ketu South disregard tidal waves warnings to relocate to high lands — MCE 
21.04.2022 | Social News
I'm still Apagyahene of Sekyikrom, Queenmother can't destool me — Oheneba Okore I
21.04.2022 | Social News
Chief commends IGP for flashing out landguards at Akim Abuakwa
21.04.2022 | Social News
TOP STORIES

Join our Newsletter

Advertise Here

body-container-line