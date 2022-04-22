Neutrality allowance: Ghana must be careful — Prof. Kwaku Asare

22.04.2022 LISTEN

A United States-based Ghanaian Professor, Kwaku Asare has raised concerns over the demand for neutrality allowance by the Civil and Local Government Staff Association of Ghana (CLOGSAG).

CLOGSAG said it was noted that payment of the Neutrality Allowance they demanded had not been effected as agreed in spite of official reminders and follow ups to the Ministry of Finance.

Members of CLOGSAG have therefore began an indefinite strike on Thursday, April 21 over this development.

But in a Facebook post, Professor Asare said “Ghana’s civil service has been so politicized that civil servants must now be paid political neutrality allowance.

“In most places, civil servants are neutral and may, albeit with substantial risks, be incentivized to be partisan. Ghana’s civil servants, on the other hand, appear to be partisan until they are incentivized to be neutral. We have to be careful or soon students will be demanding allowances to take exams, voters will be demanding allowances to vote.”

—3news.com