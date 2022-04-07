Ashaiman NCCE conducted 229 Covid-19 activities in 2021

The Ashaiman Municipal Office of the National Commission on Civic Education (NCCE), conducted 229 various activities to educate residents on the ravaging impact of the COVID-19 pandemic especially the introduction of vaccines in 2021.

The NCCE during the period reached out to a total of 6,490 residents comprising 2,018 males and 4,472 females with the sensitization message which help in whipping up enthusiasm and changing attitudes.

Madam Gifty Agyeiwaa Badu, Ashaiman Municipal District Director of NCCE disclosed this to the Communication for Development and Advocacy Consult (CDA Consult) in an interview on the activities of the Commission in the area, stated since the outbreak of the pandemic in Ghana in March 2020, the Commission intensified its public awareness campaign on the virus and encouraged the public to adhere to the safety protocols as directed by the government.

She said the campaign was aimed at reducing the spread of the virus as most of the infected persons were asymptomatic, and therefore civic educators encouraged residents to get vaccinated to prevent the spread of the virus.

Touching on other activities, she noted that education was also done on democracy, the 1992 Constitution, sustainability management of the environment, human rights, health and sanitation, social auditing, and civic education club activities.

She said the democracy education which was aimed at promoting good governance and encouraging the citizens to participate in decisions making was done under the topics; of peaceful co-existence, duties of a citizen, population and housing census, tolerance and national integration, and focus group discussions among others.

The Ashaiman NCCE Director also noted that sensitization was also done on the roles of Parliament and District Assemblies, and the three arms of government.

The citizens, she said were taken through the various functions of the state institutions, and a clear distinction was made between the functions of a Member of Parliament and the district assemblies, which is the highest political authority in the districts.

Madam Badu indicated that a total of 458 targeted audiences were reached with 32 activities in 2021 on sustainable management of the environment during which they were encouraged to protect the environment by keeping it clean and disposing of waste properly to prevent the outbreak of communicable diseases in the area.