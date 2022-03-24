2022 World TB Day: Aurum Institute Ghana appeals for positive investments to save lives

Aurum Institute Ghana has called for positive investment from government and all relevant stakeholders to help end Tuberculosis (TB) and save lives.

Despite the strides made in the fight against TB through partnerships, TB remains a leading cause of death not only in Ghana but in several other countries around the world.

On the occasion of World Tuberculosis (TB) Day that is being marked today, March 24, 2022, Aurum Institute Ghana has emphasised the need for more investments to be channeled towards ending TB in the country.

“Aurum Institute Ghana commits to a positive investment to save lives and end TB through its flagship program in TPT implementation and other key programs in TB control.

“We, therefore, appeal to the government, donors and other institutions to increase financial commitments towards ongoing efforts to combat TB and TB related cases in the country,” parts of a press release issued by the Institute to make 2022 World TB Day reads.

Ghana’s roadmap to attaining Universal Health Coverage 2020-2030 recognises TB services as a basic essential preventive service.

The new push as acknowledged in the 2018 UN General Assembly High-Level Meeting, places TB prevention as a key strategy to arrest the problem of TB burden early, this has led to a resurgence in the fight against TB.

Aurum Institute Ghana adds that there is also “a need to redouble our efforts as organisations, institutions, and government to curtail missed opportunities for early diagnosis and treatment through proactive investments in all areas of TB management. TB should still be a priority for early detection and treatment, especially at the primary healthcare level, in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic.”

Find more in the press release below: