U/E/R: 178 teachers, health workers trained in child protection

Some 178 teachers drawn from 356 Catholic Schools, from the Navrongo-Bolgatanga Diocese (NBD), have been given a three-day training on Child Protection and Vulnerable Adults.

The workshop which was participated by ten health workers from Catholic Health Centres was organized by the Diocese with sponsorship from Aid to the Church in Need (ACN).

This was disclosed by the Acting Regional Manager of Catholic Educational Unit, Rev. Sister Bernadine Permi, in an interview with this reporter in Bolgatanga, on efforts being made by the Catholic Church to promote child protection in schools and communities.

She said the aim of the workshop was to train each teacher per school as a safeguarding representative in that particular school which will a point of contact for a child or vulnerable adult.

Rev Permi indicated that the participants were taken through the concrete steps in safeguarding children and vulnerable adults, shared real stories they encountered in their various schools and communities.

She added that, when they come across such a situation in school, a report must first be made to the designated representative in the school before it gets to the child protection team and finally to the child unit of the Ghana Education Service (GES).

Some of the participants also expressed their joy at the things they learnt from the workshop and lauded the Diocese for organizing such an insightful programme for them.

The General Manager of the Catholic Educational Unit, Araba Bentum, who was present at the workshop expressed joy.

She charged teachers to take care of children entrusted to them in their various schools both Catholic and non-Catholic schools.

She further urged them to spread what they have learnt to all stakeholders so as to create awareness.

She added that corporal punishment should also be avoided in training our children both in schools and at home.

The General Manager advised parents to try and provide the needs of their children and the vulnerable to prevent them from falling into temptation.

Mrs. Bentum recommended that the training workshop be replicated in all the dioceses across the country.