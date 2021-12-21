ModernGhana logo
Asafo Hene celebrates 1year reign

By Nana Ama Takyiaw || Contributor
Kumasi Asafo Hene, Nana Akyemfoɔ Asafo Boakye Agyeman Bonus who doubles as the Akwamuhene of His Royal Majesty Otumfuo Osei Tutu II has marked the first year of his reign as Chief of Asafo, a popular suburb of Kumasi in the Ashanti region.

The anniversary was marked in collaboration with the Church of Pentecost in the Bompata Area on the19th of December 2021.

"I will thank the Most High God for making it possible for me to ascend the throne of our forefathers as the chief of Kumasa Asafo," Nana said in his opening remarks.

Asafo Hene expressed his joy and deepest gratitude when he addressed the congregation for their support and prayers during his one year rule.

"We are pleased to welcome all of you who traveled from far and near to join us commemorate the first year of my reign."

He also stressed that they (the institution of chieftaincy) would love to have the honour and privilege of working with the church since the two institutions work towards the same goal.

Asafo Hene also used the medium to advise the youth to abstain from things that do not glorify God as they approach the Christmas season.

Addressing the media and people gathered, the Area Head Apostle Yaw Agyei Kwarteng revealed that over the years traditional leaders, who are the custodians of an undying heritage have had the support from the church as a body on matters concerning the well being of the people and the country in general.

Apostle Yaw Agyei Kwarteng had assured the public that, the church will collaborate with the traditional leaders on how to review some costumes for the general good of the people.

body-container-line