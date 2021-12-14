ModernGhana logo
Bawku Naba grabs top award

The Paramount Chief of the Kusaug Traditional Area and president of the Kusaug Traditional Council in Bawku in the Upper East Region, Zugraan Naba Asigri Abugrago Azoka II was given the Paramount Chief of the Year award 2021 for his contribution to environmental protection and sustainability.

The Ghana Chieftaincy Awards held in Cape Coast on December 11 was organised under the auspices of the African Diaspora Development Institute (ADDI) in collaboration with the Ministry of Chieftaincy.

The occasion brought all paramount chiefs across the country together.

Naba Asigri Abgo Azoka II oversees six administrative Districts of Kusaug Kingdom made up of Bawku West, Pusiga, Garu, Tempane, Binduri and Bawku Municipal.

Bawku Naba who is described as one of the oldest chiefs in the country was enskinned in 1984.

He dedicates the award to his family, his twenty-five divisional chiefs and the people of Kusaug kingdom.

Naba Azoka II has received several awards locally and internationally.

Atubugri Simon Atule
Atubugri Simon Atule

Upper East Regional Correspondent

