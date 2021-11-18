NHIS Customer Service Center inaugurated at Princess Marie Louise Hospital in Accra

The National Health Insurance Authority (NHIA) has established a Customer Service Center at the Princess Marie Louise Children hospital in Accra.

This formed part of the 2021 week-long National Health Insurance Scheme (NHIS) nationwide celebrations, during which four other centres in the Central, Bono, Northern and Eastern regions would be inaugurated.

The purpose is to engage in daily face-to-face interactions with NHIS members to enhance quality service delivery and facilitate resolution of members and providers challenges.

The NHIA Board Chair, Dr. Ernest K. P Kwarko at the official launch of the Service Centre indicated that good customer service makes a difference in health care delivery, hence the forward march to establish such centers in some selected health facilities nationwide.

He commended the hospital management for allocating space for the project, saying, "The NHIS Week is dedicated to actively interface with the consuming public."

Dr. Kwarko said the NHIA remained committed to giving personal attention and thorough communication to the public.

Medical Superintendent of the Princess Marie Louise Children Hospital, Dr. Maame Yaa Nyarko. appreciated the inclusion of the four Childhood Cancers in the NHIS Benefit Package.

According to her, 80 percent of the hospital's clients are NHIS members, primarily children and expects that the customer service center will be responsive to their concerns.

Other high-profile dignitaries at the event were Professor Christian Agyare, Mr. Kwasi Asante, both NHIA Board members, Deputy Chief Executive Finance and Investment, Mr. Francis Owusu Director Membership and Regional Operations, Mr. Ben Kusi, Deputy Director, Marketing, Mr. Oswald Essuah-Mensah, Deputy Director MRO, Mr. Oti Frimpong, Ag. NHIA Board Secretary, Mr. Harold Boateng, the Greater Accra Regional NHIA Director, Mr. Bernard Brown and the Ashiedu Keteke NHIS District Manager, Mr. Christian Asante.