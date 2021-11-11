LGBTQ+ is evil, its against procreation — Pastor

Listen to article

The Chairman of the Ambassadors For Christ Council in Techiman in the Bono East Region, Pastor Mark Ameyaw has said the practice of LGBTQ+ is evil.

He wants Ghanaians never to allow it gain roots in the country.

Speaking to the correspondent in an interview over the weekend, Pastor Ameyaw said gayism and lesbian practice are against God commandment to procreate.

The man of God noted that those who engage in such activities would be punished by God.

According to him, legalising LGBTQI+ will provoke the anger of God upon His people.

The man of God took the opportunity to call on the Christian Council Of Ghana and all religious bodies across the country to rise up and speak against it.

He said Ghana as a country with envious track records need to protect its rich cultural values and discard alien lifestyle.

The man of God said Ghanaians must continue to kick against LGBTQI+.