ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1
11.11.2021 Social News

LGBTQ+ is evil, its against procreation — Pastor

LGBTQ+ is evil, its against procreation — Pastor
Listen to article

The Chairman of the Ambassadors For Christ Council in Techiman in the Bono East Region, Pastor Mark Ameyaw has said the practice of LGBTQ+ is evil.

He wants Ghanaians never to allow it gain roots in the country.

Speaking to the correspondent in an interview over the weekend, Pastor Ameyaw said gayism and lesbian practice are against God commandment to procreate.

The man of God noted that those who engage in such activities would be punished by God.

According to him, legalising LGBTQI+ will provoke the anger of God upon His people.

The man of God took the opportunity to call on the Christian Council Of Ghana and all religious bodies across the country to rise up and speak against it.

He said Ghana as a country with envious track records need to protect its rich cultural values and discard alien lifestyle.

The man of God said Ghanaians must continue to kick against LGBTQI+.

King Amoah
King Amoah

Ashanti Regional CorrespondentPage: KingAmoah

Hottest Photo Reports
Hottest Photo Reports
Catch up with all the political quotes from our politicians.
More Social News
ModernGhana Links
Drivers suspend strike
10.11.2021 | Social News
“We have no reason to be at the World Cup, if we can't beat Ethiopia, South Africa” — Kwabena Yeboah
10.11.2021 | Social News
Kumasi: 18-year-old baby thief asked to sign bond of good behaviour
10.11.2021 | Social News
Police, Fire Service probe into fire outbreak at Asene Sawmill
10.11.2021 | Social News
Volta FDA grabs fake doctor at Peki
10.11.2021 | Social News
Kwahu-Bepong: Cop dies on duty at Police Station
10.11.2021 | Social News
Kasoa: 26 suspected 'yahoo yahoo boys' arrested at Iron City
10.11.2021 | Social News
We are suffering, I bet no one will advise their sisters to marry a driver – True Drivers Union lament amid fuel price hikes
10.11.2021 | Social News
Tidal Wave: Government's lackadaisical posture in handling problem shows lack of compassion – CFF Ghana
10.11.2021 | Social News
TOP STORIES

Join our Newsletter

Advertise Here

body-container-line