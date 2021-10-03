“Dr.” Nkunim not a licensed Physiotherapist – AHPC

The Allied Health Professions Council (AHPC) has announced that “Dr.” Jonathan Ohene Nkunim who is currently in police custody for charges of sexual assault is not licensed to practice as a physiotherapist.

Responding to a news report by TheForthEstate, where the said “doctor” was allegedly caught on video sexually abusing some of his female clients who went to his clinic, Nature’s Hand Therapeutic Centre, at Gbawe, in Accra for medical attention, the Council said his activities were unlawful.

“We further wish to state that activities of Jonathan Ohene

Nkunim as captured in the publication is in clear violation of Section 21(b, c, f&j) of the

HPRB Act,2013 (Act 857;Part One),” a statement signed by the Registrar, Dr. Samuel Yaw Opoku, said.

He said the Council is therefore collaborating with the law

enforcement agencies to take the appropriate actions permissible under the law against “Dr.”Jonathan Ohene Nkunim.

“The Council wishes to assure the public that it is more determined than ever to rid the allied health industry of such charlatans to protect the population.

The public is also entreated to check the backgrounds of health practitioners and report any

suspected activities to the Council for the necessary actions to be taken,” he added.

—DGN online