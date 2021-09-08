Techiman Valley View University SRC honors Stephen Ntim

The Students' Representative Council (SRC) of Valley View University Techiman Campus over the weekend honored Mr Stephen Ayesu Ntim, an NPP national chairman hopeful with a citation.

The SRC recalled with excitement the enthusiastic spirit of the national chairman hopeful in students affairs.

It said Mr Ntim showed great support towards its 9th week celebrations on campus.

The SRC mentioned the selfless attribute of Mr Ntim, describing it as exemplary.

The SRC in the citation also commended the national chairman hopeful for showing positive energy towards issues of students including their welfare.

It recalled how Mr Ntim has always been at the forefront of student politics and still showing concern for same.

This attitude of Mr Ntim, the SRC intimated makes him a befitting national figure.

The citation noted that the SRC of Valley View University Techiman Campus was honoured to have Mr Ayesu Ntim continue to play the father figure role.

Receiving the citation on behalf of Mr Ntim, Kwabena Frimpong, an aide to the national chairman hopeful said it was a great honour accorded his boss.

He reassured Ghanaian students and in particular those at Valley View the commitment of Mr Ntim to look for avenues that will live bearable for them after school.

Mr Ntim, the aide noted holds the view that tertiary outfits and institutions should offer more entrepreneurial training and programs to give opportunity to students and graduates to come out with something fundamental to start life with and become self-reliant.

The students were further encouraged to take advantage of the numerous government intervention to support the youth.

"Students are encouraged to make effective use of your vacations to learn new things so as to help you build your businesses and with determination, it would be at the level you desire. Our NPP government led by H.E President Akufo-Addo through NEIP and other agencies have made available soft loans to support such initiatives so all students and teeming youth with such vision must take advantage of them", Mr Frimpong stated amidst loud applause