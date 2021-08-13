ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1
13.08.2021 Headlines

Ayensuano District blow GH768,375 on administration above the 20% DACF cap — Audit Report

Ayensuano District blow GH768,375 on administration above the 20% DACF cap — Audit Report
Listen to article

The Ayensuano District Assembly has incurred from its District Assembly Assembly Common Fund (DACF) allocation a total amount of GH768,375.47 representing 46.8 percent.

This shows a clear over utilization of funds as Part 1 of the 2019 guidelines for the utilization of the DACF requires that up to 20% of the DACF should be allocated for administration after providing for Government Priority Projects.

The excess expenditure according to the management of the assembly is for workshops, training, protocols, fuel among others, the report indicated.

“Management explained that the anomaly occurred because the COVID-19 pandemic negatively affected its internally Generated Fund Mobilization”, the report said.

However, the Auditor General recommended to the Coordinating Director to improve on the revenue mobilization of the Assembly and refund the GH440,308.53 from the IGF account into the DACF account.

James Appiakorang
James Appiakorang

News ContributorPage: JamesAppiakorang

More Headlines
ModernGhana Links
Akufo-Addo charges Ahafo people to capture six parliamentary seats for NPP
13.08.2021 | Headlines
Sponsored former UDS Chief ICT assistant refuses to return from abroad, ordered to refund GH¢78,723.26 salaries paid him – AG Report
13.08.2021 | Headlines
Bono region: Coordinating Directors, Finance Officer of 3 Assemblies to cough up GHS315,240
13.08.2021 | Headlines
Retrieve the over GHS1.8m left to rot at Akyempim Rural Bank; close all 13 inactive accounts – AG to UEW
13.08.2021 | Headlines
Zoomlion paid over GHS3.8million for no work done — Audit report
13.08.2021 | Headlines
Failure to dismiss Health Minister will dent Akufo-Addo's anti-corruption fight - Vitus Azeem
13.08.2021 | Headlines
Akufo-Addo inaugurates GH¢2.7 million water project at Brosankro
13.08.2021 | Headlines
E/R: Ghana Highway Authority’s two vehicles stolen – Audit report
13.08.2021 | Headlines
We’ve fixed difficulty in buying ECG prepaid unit on phone – Bawumia
13.08.2021 | Headlines
TOP STORIES

Join our Newsletter

Advertise Here

body-container-line