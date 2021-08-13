Ayensuano District blow GH768,375 on administration above the 20% DACF cap — Audit Report

Listen to article

The Ayensuano District Assembly has incurred from its District Assembly Assembly Common Fund (DACF) allocation a total amount of GH768,375.47 representing 46.8 percent.

This shows a clear over utilization of funds as Part 1 of the 2019 guidelines for the utilization of the DACF requires that up to 20% of the DACF should be allocated for administration after providing for Government Priority Projects.

The excess expenditure according to the management of the assembly is for workshops, training, protocols, fuel among others, the report indicated.

“Management explained that the anomaly occurred because the COVID-19 pandemic negatively affected its internally Generated Fund Mobilization”, the report said.

However, the Auditor General recommended to the Coordinating Director to improve on the revenue mobilization of the Assembly and refund the GH440,308.53 from the IGF account into the DACF account.