August 4 declared public holiday in celebration of Founders Day

The Ministry of Interior has announced that Wednesday, August 4, 2021, will be observed as a public holiday.

Founders' Day is a national public holiday observed in Ghana annually to commemorate the contributions of all the people, particularly the ‘Big Six’ who led the struggle for country’s independence.

According to the Ministry of Interior, this year will be no different. As such, next week Wednesday is to be observed as a statutory public holiday.

The general public is hereby informed that Wednesday, 4th August 2021 which marks Founders’ Day, is a Statutory Public Holiday and should be observed as such throughout the country,” a communique from the Ministry of Interior signed by its Minister Ambrose Dery has announced.