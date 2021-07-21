Finance Minister accounts for Akufo-Addo’s foreign trips today

Listen to article

Finance Minister, Ken Ofori-Atta, is expected to brief Parliament on the cost of President Akufo-Addo's recent trips to Europe and South Africa later today, Wednesday, July 21, 2021.

This comes after the North Tongu MP, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, filed two urgent questions on the use of a private jet for the trips.

“I hope that the Finance Minister will be candid, transparent and unimpeachably sincere with the House after the rigmarole,” Mr. Ablakwa said in Parliament last week.

Mr. Ofori-Atta will also be expected to answer a question by the MP for Dormaa East, Paul Twum-Barimah, on the air travel cost of all charter flights of former President John Mahama between the periods 2013 to 2016.

On June 1, 2021, the first part of Ablakwa’s question dealt with the airworthiness of the presidential jet and was answered by the Minister for Defence, Dominic Nitiwul.

On the same day, Mr. Ofori-Atta was expected to account for the cost, but Mr. Ablakwa claims that could not happen because the Minister had requested more time to furnish the House on the cost of the president's trips.

The question was subsequently taken off the Business Statement of Parliament, although the Minister had about two weeks earlier to prepare his response.

Mr. Ablakwa was upset by the turn of events and threatened to initiate a vote of censure against Mr. Ofori-Atta if he continues to delay his appearance before the House to render accounts.

He had also accused the Majority side of the House of shielding the Finance Minister from answering his question.

—citinewsroom