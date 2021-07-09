ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1
09.07.2021 Headlines

One shot dead after attempted cow theft in Nanumba North

One shot dead after attempted cow theft in Nanumba North
LISTEN 2 HOURS AGO

One man has been shot dead and two others in police custody in the Nanumba North municipality after an alleged cow theft.

The deceased, 22-year-old Mohammed Hardi, was shot during the escape attempt after allegedly stealing the cow at a village called Kasapou in Nanumba North.

The Municipal Police Commander for Bimbilla, ASP Evan Vorvor, told Citi News, that after the cow was stolen, the owner raised an alarm and people in the village went after the thieves.

“While chasing them, it was alleged that the thieves shot at the people and the people also returned fire and one of the thieves was gunned down,” he said.

The two persons in police custody are a motor rider and the owner of the cow.

“During the course of the investigation, the motor rider reported himself to the police, and he has been arrested… The assemblyman also brought the cattle owner, and he too is in custody to assist the police in investigations,” ASP Vorvor said to Citi News.

The body of the deceased has since been released to the family for burial.

—citinewsroom

More Headlines
ModernGhana Links
We don’t support illegal presidential spouse salaries – PNC National Chairman, secretary issue counter statements
09.07.2021 | Headlines
Surviving spouses receive quarterly allowances, but best practice does not support it — Mahama
09.07.2021 | Headlines
Akufo-Addo Commissions first in West Africa 4-Tier Pokuase Interchange
09.07.2021 | Headlines
Banking sector remains liquid, profitable and well capitalised — 1st Deputy Governor
09.07.2021 | Headlines
Allowances for presidential spouses already catered for under Presidency budget – Mahama
09.07.2021 | Headlines
My refusal to bow to Akufo-Addo's pressures to cover up gargantuan crimes of his ministers led to my exit – Amidu fires Godfred Dame
09.07.2021 | Headlines
I built 3 interchanges with $289M; Mahama built one with $260M – Akufo-Addo jabs
09.07.2021 | Headlines
Opposing 'brilliant' presidential spouse salaries is anti-women'; 'shame on you!' – PNC
09.07.2021 | Headlines
Naana Jane leads NDC delegation to TB Joshua’s funeral [Photos]
09.07.2021 | Headlines
TOP STORIES

Join our Newsletter

Advertise Here

body-container-line