Four killed in multiple fatal accidents in Ashanti Region

Four people, including a two-year-old, have officially been confirmed dead in multiple accidents occurring in the Ashanti Region over the last two days, June 7 to 9.

The incidents resulting in the injuries of several people, who are currently receiving treatment at various hospitals, was described as some of the fatal accidents recorded within a particular week in the Region in recent times.

The deceased include; Kofi Dwumah, 37, and K. Kodua, 34, both drivers, as well as two-year-old Jackey, who perished on Monday in a gory accident at Soko near Boamang in the Afigya-Kwabre District.

Superintendent Emmanuel Adu Boahen, the Regional Commander in-charge of the Police Motor Traffic and Transport Department (MTTD), in an interview with the Ghana News Agency (GNA), Kumasi, said the three died on the spot and their bodies had since been deposited at the morgue for autopsy.

He disclosed that the vehicles involved in the accident, including; a sprinter bus (GT 4013-14) and tipper truck (WR 1653-A), collided head-on when the sprinter on reaching a section of the road at Soko ran into the oncoming tipper truck.

The sprinter bus was reportedly travelling from Boamang to Tetrem, while the tipper truck was also travelling from Tetrem to Boamang.

Superintendent Adu Boahen hinted that the second accident occurring in the morning of Tuesday, June 08, at Kodie-Apagya near Offinso, also resulted in the death of one Rukaya Adams, 25.

The trader, who was reportedly standing at the Kodie-Apagya Junction with four other people, died on the spot after a Ssangyong mini-bus (AK 361-20) with passengers on board, veered off the main road and ran into them.

According to the Regional MTTD Commander, the suspect driver, Ebenezer Tabi, 38, had been arrested and currently in police custody.

In a related development, at least five people are feared dead in the latest accident, involving a timber truck and cargo truck (AS 8327-Y) at Kwanwoma-Afrancho on Tuesday evening.

The fully-loaded trucks, according to eyewitnesses, collided head-on, causing severe damages to the vehicles.

Superintendent Adu Boahen said the incident was under investigation and MTTD, had impounded those vehicles involved in the various accidents as investigations got underway.

Five-hundred-and-eighty- one (581) road crashes had been reported in the Region in the first quarter of this year, the MTTD disclosed.

---GNA