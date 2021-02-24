A/R: Bosome Freho MP Akwasi Darko Boateng pledges to develop constituency

Listen to article

The Member of Parliament (MP) for Bosome Freho Constituency, Hon. Akwasi Darko Boateng has pledged to work towards the development of the Constituency.

The New Patriotic Party (NPP) MP made this known when he attended the Church of Pentecost at Asiwa in the Ashanti Region last Sunday to honour God for his victory in the 2020 general elections.

While at the church, he received prayers to flourish and excel in the tasks ahead of him for the 4year term ahead of him.

Speaking at a short event after the services, Hon. Akwasi Darko Boateng thanked the congregants whose prayers and support has brought him thus far.

He appreciated his constituents and NPP supporters for their unflinching support before and after the general election.

At the event, Hon Akwasi Darko Boateng donated, 1,500 school uniforms, 130 sewing machines, 2,400 nose masks, 2,400 hand Sanitizers, 30 sterilize cabinets, 50 shaving machines for Barbers, 5 boxes of matches, and 5 boxes of Boots for Farmers.

The MP took advantage of the event to launch the educational fund to cater to the needy but brilliant students with the seed money of GHS30,000 and pledge to support GHS20,000 every year.

He promised to give out his best and continue with the good works for the development of Bosome Freho Constituency he started.

The Head Pastor of Presbyterian Church at Asiwa, Rev. Isaac Antwi Bosiako also advised the MP to follow God’s ways to succeed in his term as MP.

Finally, the Constituency chairman Mr. Yaw Attakora Amaniapong said they have never witnessed this before.

“Hon Akwasi Darko Boateng is a true leader. We thank him for the donation,” he said

Prior to the 2020 general election, Hon Akwasi Darko Boateng won the primary to be the NPP Parliamentary Candidate for Bosome Fraho Constituency, he defeated the incumbent Member of Parliament Hon Joyce Adwoa Akoh Dei and the other aspirant, Mr. Peter Adjei Agyemang.