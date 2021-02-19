Shocking confession: Popular Prophet saves 26-year-old lady from bondage of dwarfs

The congregation of the City of Shiloh Prayers Centre headquartered at Mankessim in the Mfantseman West District of Central Region were stunned on Wednesday, February 10, 2021.

This happened when a 26-year-old lady from Akyem Aboabo, a town near Akim Oda in the Eastern Region, Madam Doris Asamoah testified how Prophet Jonah popularly known as Prophet Dr. Magraa delivered her from the bondage of dreadful dwarfs who subjected her to several months ordeals in a thick forest on a mission to change her destiny.

Narrating the ordeal she went through in the hands of the dwarfs as covered by the Modernghana News correspondent, Doris Asamoah underscored that about six years ago, she was spiritually attacked by some unknown forces whilst she was at primary school with her parents at Akim Aboabo.

She indicated that it was revealed to her one day that it was an intended plan of her family's gods and shrine to force her to inherit and preside over family shrine, when she was under the care of her grandmother Okomfo Amma Addo at Gomoa Potsin in the Central Region after her (Okomfo Amma's) death.

She said her grandmother also made the revelation to her that she had chosen her to succeed her to become the next powerful fetish priestess for the family after her death, but she treated the case with contempt since she was a Christian.

Doris said following her objection to the grandmother's demand, she later physically experienced spiritual attacks especially during classes in school. As if that was not enough, the forces contineously disturbed her life until her priestess grandmother passed on.

Doris added that medical experts thought they could solve her predicament unknown to them that her issue had a strong spiritual background, until one day her father, a renowned herbalist Mr. Samuel Addo (a.k.a.Opraata) allegedly exposed himself as having been the one behind her ordeal because of her failure to inherit her late grandmother shrine to promote his herbal business.

According to Doris Asamoah, her father also told her in plain language that he would make sure she becomes a powerful priestess to assist him popularise his herbal professions no matter how she would oppose his demands as a father.

Modernghana News gathered that as if the issue was a joke, Doris Asamoah hinted that his father allegedly in connivance with some family members tricked her into a shrine at Gomoa Potsin with a wicked motive to initiate her to become a complete fetish priestess, adding that at the said shrine at Potsin, she was made to dress in a white gown and instructed to sit on a cowry-designed stool. A mashed yam prepared with various herbs, she disclosed was then placed at her disposal to eat and let alone with no idea she was undergoing a spiritual initiative, a fowl suddenly surfaced at the scene and quickly partook the meal, thus compelled her not to eat out of suspicion. Doris bemoaned that her refusal to eat the spiritual food triggered disquiet among the head of the shrine and the father who foiled further proceedings.

Back to Akim Aboabo, she said she decided to visit her backyard garden one day only to meet a number of dreadful dwarfs with strange features in the farm and spiritually carried her away into an unknown forest for special spiritual initiative to make her strong to succeed her late grandmother.

She further told the congregation that whilst in the forest, she met many people mainly women wearing a rasta hairstyle who were undergoing some powerful rituals to be initiated under the watch of the dwarfs, but she refused to join the group after she was instructed by the strange beings.

Doris said when the dwarfs did everything possible in their powers to convince her to agree to the spiritual initiative proved futile, they became angry and dumped her to go home if only she can make her way through. She said she was lucky to meet a certain lady dressed in white in the forest who showed her the way out.

Doris who was making the testimony amidst tears conjectured that she all of sudden landed in Kumasi Aboabo soil, instead of Akyem Aboabo in the Eastern Region with herself in a different shape.

Terrified by her alleged abnormal posture, she added, managed to call her mother from Akim Aboabo in the Eastern region to come and pick her back, but luckily the mother rang her uncle from Sunyani where she was traced and picked up.

She said a moment after she arrived at Sunyani, her father, Opraata, rang the uncle to inform him to feed her (Doris) with sweets like banana, Fanta, toffees, tigernuts among other as spiritual direction to make her stay. Else failure on the part of her uncle to do so would have the dwarfs pick her back to the forest again. Doris hinted that the uncle became extremely surprised when she woke up in the morning and was told that she (Doris) revealed various mysteries at the house.

Doris said for the fact that she could see wealth and mysteries surrounding the world through the powers of the dwarfs, she stays resolute to serve God, adding that her predicaments continued to increase when she returned to Akim Aboabo and was sent to Jordan Prayer Camp under the care of Church of Pentecost at Akim Akroso near Akim Oda for two months intensive prayers.

She reiterated that after she was baptised by a Pentecostal Pastor and asked to go home as a free woman, the dwarfs re-emerged stronger which nearly sent her into her grave.

Doris said she was only lucky when her mother, through a friend, introduced her to Prophet Dr Magraa at Mankessim during one of his revival programs where she was saved. In concluding, she said she walks as a free woman.

In an interview, Prophet Dr Magraa gave the glory to God whose power he was able to deliver Doris Asamoah from the bondage of dwarfs.