Weeds 'swallow' Veep's official residence, not completed after 4 years

A new mansion under construction to house Vice-Presidents has been abandoned uncompleted for the past four years.

The contract for the building, which is located on the Switch Back Road in Accra, was awarded and started under the erstwhile John Mahama-led administration.

The decision to construct a new residence for Ghana’s Vice-Presidents came after former President Mahama decided to reside in the previous official Vice-President’s residence after he was elected into office as President.

The current Vice-President, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, upon assumption of office in January 2017, revealed that the previous NDC administration had planned to spend $13.9 million to construct the official residence.

The NDC, however, denied the allegation, claiming only $5.9 million was budgeted for the house.

At a ‘Meet The Press’ encounter in July 2017, Dr Bawumia, responding to a question on the status of the building, indicated that work had stalled but the best option for the government was to renegotiate the contract, finish the building and put it to use since it is a national asset.

But very little or no news has emerged about the building since then.

Nana Yaw Adwenpa, Host of the CTV Morning Show, Dwabre Mu, took a tour of the site of the construction recently to find out the extent of work done on the building.

He reported that the building looks abandoned.

He said the compound has been taken over by trees, weeds, grass and shrubs.

He added that the building has not seen any form of improvement.

The CTV Dwabre Mu team, Nana Yaw Adwenpa noted, will keep tabs on the building and keep the public updated.

---classfm