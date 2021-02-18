Ghanaians demand proper accountability before they can support covid-19 Trust Fund— Social Commentator to Mrs Gloria Akuffo.

A Kumasi -based renowned social commentator, Osagyefo Cosmos has applauded the Chairperson of the Ghana Covid-19 Trust Fund, Mrs Gloria Akuffo for the role she has been playing to manage the funds in her quest to fight against the pandemic.

He however said in spite of her hard work, Ghanaians need to know how much she has so far spent from the fund since she assumed office so to encourage both individuals and organizations to continue making more contributions to the Fund.

Speaking on a Kumasi-based privately-owned radio station, Agyenkwa FM morning show program on February 16 2021, hosted by Aduanaba Kofi Asanti and monitored by Modernghana News correspondent in Kumasi, Osagyefo Cosmos who was reacting to Mrs Akuffo's claim that the Covid-19 Fund has exhausted funds and as such called for more contributions to enhance their activities.

He noted that the Fund Managers deemed justified in their demands, but they must convince Ghanaians how monies have been spent and which sectors.

The social commentator observed that since the lockdown many Ghanaians are asking questions how the Covid-19 Funds were utilised.

According to him, the only alternative is for the funds' administrators to come out with full accountability to set the records straight.

Cosmos opined that the public by law probity and accountability is demand from management of public funds or assets to ensure public trust in those who manages the affairs.

The social commentator, therefore, urged the managers of funds to as a matter of national interest avail themselves with proper expenditure in order to clear doubts on people's mind.

So that with confidence Ghanaians would continue to contribute to the funds at this crucial moment where the pandemic continues to strike hard.