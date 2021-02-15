Our security situations will worsen if 'appalling' Kan Dapaah is retained — Adam Bonah warns

Listen to article

Popular Security Analyst, Adam Bonah says the security situations in the country could worsen if Kan Dapaah who is the National Security Minister designate is approved to man the ministry for another term.

Adam Bonah is of the strong belief that Kan Dapaah is one of the nominees of President Akufo Addo who need not be maintained to head ministry due to the several security issues that cropped up during his first term in office.

He noted that the one who advised the President to re-nominate Mr. Kan Dapaah who has already been vetted by Parliament's Appointments Committee did the President no good job.

"...but for me, the one that I'm appalled, the one that I think he shouldn't have maintained, if you ask me, the one he shouldn't have maintained is Kan Dapaah.

"I think that who ever advise the president to reappoint Kan Dapaah didn't do a good job. And the security situation will get worse," Mr. Bonah stated while speaking on TV3's NewDay program which was monitored by this portal on Monday, February 15, 2021.

When asked by the host of the program, Johnnie Hudges to name who he[Bonah] deems fit for the position of Minister for National Security as he thinks Kan Dapaah is not eligible; he named the likes of General Amidu, Hon. Henry Kwartey who was the immediate past Deputy Minister for the National Security Ministry and 80-year old Dr. Kwame Addo Kufour who served as Defense Minister in the administration of his brother, former President John Agyekum Kufour.

He added Francis Opoku and Hon. Collins Dauda who is a Ranking Member of the Parliament's Defense Committee as persons with the capacities required to manage the National Security Ministry.

"...In the president's own party, most of the guys who were...I think General Amidu is alive. President Kuffour's brother...(Dr. Addo Kuffour).

"...Even some of the young ones, those serving in the Defense Committee of Parliament...Collins Dauda, former Deputy National Security Minister, Henry Kwartey, Francis Opoku...these are brilliant guys," he intimated.

Meanwhile, the National Vice Chairman of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), Chief Sofo Azourka has also cautioned NDC lawmakers who are on the Parliament's Appointments Committee to vote against the National Security Minister designate.

According to him, the approval of Kan Dapaah to serve in the ministry for another term will spell doom for the country as insecurity will rise among others.

Source: // contributor on ModernGhana