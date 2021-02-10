ModernGhanalogo

FEATURED: Let's Embed Rawlings' Values In The National Psyche — Parliament...
Authors OnAIR
body-container-line-1
10.02.2021 Social News

Godfred Dame's appointment hit with another petition

Godfred Dame's appointment hit with another petition
Listen to article

A businesswoman is questioning the re-appointment and promotion of Mr. Godfred Yeboah Dame by the president to be Minister of Justice and Attorney-General.

This comes after MenzGold customers also petitioned the Appointment Committee of Parliament to disapprove Dame's reappointment.

Madam Freda Darko has petitioned Parliament’s Appointment Committee to disqualify Mr. Dame from the appointment arguing that he is 'vicious and cannot be in charge of the country’s Justice Ministry.'

Among other things she claimed that Lawyer Godfred Dame has acted unprofessionally when he managed to get her bank account details and secured a garnishee order on her account when she was not a party to the litigation suit.

Again she said, Mr. Dame throughout his term as Deputy Attorney-General and Minister of Justice was also counsel for a defendant in a court case, pointing to a conflict of interest among others.

Chronicling series of occurrences between Mr. Dame and her, she said "a person who find ways which is contrary to the laws of our dear country to cheat a fellow citizen does not deserve to be in the position of Attorney-General and Minister of Justice."

Below is her full petition to the Appointments Committee:

Modern Ghana Quote Reports
Modern Ghana Quote Reports
Catch up with all the political quotes from our politicians.

Attachments

More Social News
Modern Ghana Links
Ahafo chiefs angry over delays on Kenyasi-Hwidiem road works
10.02.2021 | Social News
“Most Gospel musicians aren't God-fearing” – Brother Sammy
10.02.2021 | Social News
Ayariga threatens to vote against Kan-Dapaah, Agyeman-Manu if not given handing over votes
10.02.2021 | Social News
Akufo-Addo’s 88 hospitals promise was a vision – Agyeman-Manu
10.02.2021 | Social News
Covid-19: UEW incorporates student ambassadors into its task force
10.02.2021 | Social News
Too early to close schools – Child Rights International
10.02.2021 | Social News
Covid-19: Inmates test positive in Eastern Region
10.02.2021 | Social News
Covid-19: Withdrawing children from school not necessary now – Child Rights International
10.02.2021 | Social News
Minority demands crime statistics for the past 3years from police
10.02.2021 | Social News
Election Reports Quotes Dossiers
TOP STORIES

Godfred Dame's appointment hit with another petition
1 hour ago

COVID 19: Five health workers, two students test positive i...
2 hours ago

Advertise Here

body-container-line