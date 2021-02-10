Godfred Dame's appointment hit with another petition

Listen to article

A businesswoman is questioning the re-appointment and promotion of Mr. Godfred Yeboah Dame by the president to be Minister of Justice and Attorney-General.

This comes after MenzGold customers also petitioned the Appointment Committee of Parliament to disapprove Dame's reappointment.

Madam Freda Darko has petitioned Parliament’s Appointment Committee to disqualify Mr. Dame from the appointment arguing that he is 'vicious and cannot be in charge of the country’s Justice Ministry.'

Among other things she claimed that Lawyer Godfred Dame has acted unprofessionally when he managed to get her bank account details and secured a garnishee order on her account when she was not a party to the litigation suit.

Again she said, Mr. Dame throughout his term as Deputy Attorney-General and Minister of Justice was also counsel for a defendant in a court case, pointing to a conflict of interest among others.

Chronicling series of occurrences between Mr. Dame and her, she said "a person who find ways which is contrary to the laws of our dear country to cheat a fellow citizen does not deserve to be in the position of Attorney-General and Minister of Justice."

Below is her full petition to the Appointments Committee: